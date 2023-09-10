Friday afternoon, the Paris Junior College Lady Dragons soccer team earned their first win of the season with a 4-2 victory over Cisco College.
Ciara Johnson got a goal in the first half and the second half for the Lady Dragons.
Karla Pineda put the Lady Dragons up 2-1 just before halftime with a goal that was assisted by Isabella Ruelas.
Ruelas would then make it 3-1 early in the second half, before Tatiana Villegas and Serena Amaya assisted on Johnson’s second goal of the game in the second half as the Lady Dragons held on for the victory at home.
