The district champion Prairiland Patriots concluded their season with a first round playoff overtime loss to Howe, 49-54 on Tuesday.
The Patriots trailing 21-30 at half. Before the break, senior Tyler Maull exited the game in the second quarter due to an elbow to the face that painted the floor red.
Maull managed to stack up six rebounds and a bucket before his unfortunate exit.
Dada Coulter with 19 points, four rebounds and three steals and Jameson Flatt’s 15 points, two rebounds and two steals, led the Patriots in a second half surge that resulted in only trailing by three at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Seniors Ty Hostetler and Rylan Berry contributed to the comeback where the Patriots briefly took the lead with less than two minutes in regulation.
Sophomores Mason Pusateri and Fischer Morrison stepped up to help keep the score tied to force overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.