For the second straight season, the Prairiland Patriots have started a season 2-0.
Friday night the Patriots kept their strong start to the season going as they cruised to a 34-19 victory over Ore City on the road.
PHS found itself down 7-6 after the first quarter, but managed to take a 14-7 into the halftime break.
The Patriots outscored Ore City 14-12 in the third, before sealing the game with six points in the fourth.
Logan Holderness led the Patriots with 21 carries for 142 yards rushing and one touchdown. Mason Pusateri scored two touchdowns in the game.
Kardarion Coulter rushed for 104 yards with one touchdown in the game.
