It was a highly anticipated softball game and it gave the fans all they had hoped for. In Pattonville, the Prairiland Lady Patriots hosted the Chisum Mustangs in the first of two district matchups. It took 12 innings to complete the game and when it was over, the Lady Pats walked away with a thrilling 7-6 victory.
Prairiland opened the scoring in the first inning. A leadoff walk by Jada Torres turned into a run when Mckenna Guest singled her home. Chisum pitcher Peyton Holland quickly got out of the inning with a double play ball on the next batter.
Chisum got on the board in the third inning. Hallie Miller led off the inning with a single to center field. Serena Whatley got hit by a pitch. Both runners were advanced when Molly Martin put down a sacrifice bunt attempt. The throw wasn’t in time, though and Martin was safe at first. With the bases loaded and one out, Holland was hit by a pitch which scored the first Chisum run. A ground out by Brylea Marshall to the second baseman scored the next Chisum run to give them a 2-1 lead.
The scored remained that way until the fifth inning, when both teams scored four times. In the top of the inning. Whatley led off with a single. Martin brought her home with a triple to the left field corner. Lilli Williams singled and Holland, once again, was hit by a pitch. A single by Marshall brought in Martin and Williams to make the score 5-1. Cadriene Snell’s sacrifice fly scored Holland to put Chisum up by five runs.
Gracie Hignight led off the bottom of the inning with a double to center field. Torres singled her home and then advanced to third base on a couple of throws from Chisum. Chloe Raley singled Torres home to cut the deficit down to 6-3. Guest grounded out on the first pitch she saw from Holland. And on the very next pitch, Kyndal Yaross crushed one over the center field fence for a two-run homer.
“I’m pleased with out team. They didn’t give up,” Prairiland head coach Brian Morris said after the game. “With this team, they’re never out of the fight. It was a complete team effort.”
That effort came through again in the seventh inning. Raley worked a walk to start the inning. After a strikeout, Yaross was intentionally walked by Chisum. Lanna Riney hit a single that scored Raley. On the same play, courtesy runner Brynlee Penwell tried to scored but was thrown out at the plate by Brylea Marshall. Riney was also thrown out on the play trying to advance to third base.
Both teams had several chances in extra innings but it was the Lady Pats who struck first. Guest reached base to open the 12th on an error. Yaross was once again intentionally walked. Jaymee Potter hit a long single off the base of the wall. Both runners holding up in case it was caught were only able to get to the next base. Randi Crawford came through in the next at bat as she singled home the game winning run on a 1-2 count.
“Never know who’s game its going to be,” Morris said about the production towards the bottom of the lineup. “Randi hit the ball all night.”
“It was a great competitive game,” Chisum coach Denise Holland said. “Even though we didn’t end up on top of this game, I can’t help but be proud of the team….unfortunately in times like this, it comes down to who cracks first…in the 12th inning, Prairiland having home advantage, found a way to score.”
