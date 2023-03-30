Prairiland ISD stock

Prairiland ISD

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

It was a highly anticipated softball game and it gave the fans all they had hoped for. In Pattonville, the Prairiland Lady Patriots hosted the Chisum Mustangs in the first of two district matchups. It took 12 innings to complete the game and when it was over, the Lady Pats walked away with a thrilling 7-6 victory.

Prairiland opened the scoring in the first inning. A leadoff walk by Jada Torres turned into a run when Mckenna Guest singled her home. Chisum pitcher Peyton Holland quickly got out of the inning with a double play ball on the next batter.

