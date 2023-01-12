On Tuesday, the Chisum Mustangs and Prairiland Patriots met for their first district meeting inside Mustang Gym. Although Chisum got out to a fast start, it was Prairiland who walked away with the 57-43 victory.
The Mustangs trailed 9-6 after Jemson Flatt knocked down a basket. Chisum went on a 11-0 run thanks in part to three straight three-pointers from Espn Blyton. The Patriots answered with twelve straight points.
Trailing by four heading into the second quarter, the Patriots defense stepped up. Chisum only managed one made basket and four points in the quarter. Meanwhile the Patriots scored 14 in the quarter thanks to six points from Dada Coulter. Ty Hostetler and Flatt both knocked down three pointers in the frame as well.
“Their veterans. They’ve been there before,” Patriot head coach Steven Weddle said about his team’s comeback in the second. “I called a timeout and they told me they were alright. They know eventually our shots are going to start falling.
With a six point lead at the half, the Patriots didn’t let off the gas. Prairiland outscored the Mustangs by 10 points in the third. The Mustangs scored the first four points of the half. After that, led by Flatt and Tyler Maull, the Patriots ended the quarter on a 19-5 run. Flatt and Maull each scored seven points in the frame.
“We stretched our transition game at the half,” Weddle said. “We played slow and like they wanted us to in the first half. When we went into our transition mode and started to press, we played more like we play.”
The fourth quarter was back-and-forth with Chisum only able to get the lead down to 13 points. Flatt finished the game with 17 points for Prairiland. Coulter added 12. Maull finished with 13. Rylan Berry chipped in 10 points and Hostetler had five.
Chisum got 18 points from Blyton. Kyle Kelley finished with 13. Mason Fleming had eight and Kason Forner four.
