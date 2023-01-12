Prairiland ISD stock

Prairiland ISD

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

On Tuesday, the Chisum Mustangs and Prairiland Patriots met for their first district meeting inside Mustang Gym. Although Chisum got out to a fast start, it was Prairiland who walked away with the 57-43 victory.

The Mustangs trailed 9-6 after Jemson Flatt knocked down a basket. Chisum went on a 11-0 run thanks in part to three straight three-pointers from Espn Blyton. The Patriots answered with twelve straight points.

