Game Two between the Prairiland Lady Patriots and Boyd started off much differently than Game One. In game one, Boyd pitchers walked 10 Lady Pats and also hit a batter. In game two, they walked one batter while hitting three. Despite this, the Lady Pats walked away with a 4-0 win.
Prairiland’s offense had to come from a different place since they weren’t getting the free passes like the night before. The offense came at the right time, from the right people too. Jada Torres and Alanna Riney both had singles in the first two innings but were stranded on base. It wasn’t until the fourth inning that the Lady Pats got on the scoreboard.
With one out in the fourth, Kyndal Yaross doubled to left-center. A throwing error allowed her to score to put the Lady Pats up 1-0. Prairiland added another run in the fifth inning. Gracy Hignight reached base on an error to start the inning. She would cross home plate a few batters later on a Chloe Raley double to left field.
Meanwhile, on the defensive side of the ball, Prairiland got another pitching gem from Randi Crawford. In game one, Crawford only allowed two hits while striking out 15 batters. In game two, she topped that performance by throwing a perfect game.
The leadoff batter in the first got what appeared to be a hit when she hit the ball over the glove of Ali Torres in left field. The umpire immediately got the batter out, however, for stepping out of the batters box on the hit. That was the closest Boyd got to getting on base. Crawford proceeded to strike out seven of the next eight batters. She finished with 13 strikeouts including striking out the side in the third and seventh innings.
The last runs for Prairiland came in the sixth inning. Riney led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch. Jaymee Potter singled to left field. With two on, Skylar Johnson took a fastball and drilled it over the left field fence for a home run. Unfortunately for her, the umpire called her out for not stepping on home plate. However, the other two runs counted officially giving Johnson two-run triple on the play.
With the win, the Lady Pats are Area Champs and will play Whitesboro in the Regional Quarterfinals. Game One of that series is Friday at 6:30 at Texas A&M-Commerce. Game Two will be at noon on Saturday at Commerce High School. Game three, if necessary, would follow.
