Prairiland ISD stock

Prairiland ISD

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Prairiland ISD has announced it will provide free and reduced-price meals for children served under current income eligibility guidelines during the 2023-24 school year. Copies of the policy are available at each school/site or at the district’s administration office for review by anyone on request.

Prairiland campus offices have begun distributing letters to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take to apply for these benefits. Applications are available at Prairiland ISD Administration, 466 FR 196 S, Pattonville, TX 75468.

