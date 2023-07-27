Prairiland ISD has announced it will provide free and reduced-price meals for children served under current income eligibility guidelines during the 2023-24 school year. Copies of the policy are available at each school/site or at the district’s administration office for review by anyone on request.
Prairiland campus offices have begun distributing letters to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take to apply for these benefits. Applications are available at Prairiland ISD Administration, 466 FR 196 S, Pattonville, TX 75468.
Criteria for free and reduced-price meals benefits include household income levels; household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR); child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant or displaced by a disaster declaration; child’s enrollment in Head Start of Even Start.
For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must complete an application for free and reduced-price meals and return it to Lesa Clarkson, food service assistant, 903-652-6476 ext. 128 or lclarkson@prairiland.net. Those filling out the applications will need to provide the names of all household members; amount, frequency and source of current income for each household member; last four digits of the Social Security number of the adult signing the application (or if the adult does not have a Social Security number, check a box for “No Social Security number); and signature of adult household member attesting that information provided is correct.
Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil right activities in the determination of eligibility of benefits. Persons who require alternative means of communication in applying for these benefits should contact the USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339.
Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year or anytime the condition in the household change to align with eligibility criteria. Contact Clarkson for more information.
