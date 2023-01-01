The Prairiland Patriots hosted DeKalb Thursday afternoon. The fans in Pattonville were treated to an offensive explosion by the Patriots, who won 86–46.
Prairiland started the game hot and finished even hotter. The Patriots put up 22 points in the first quarter thanks in part to Tyler Maull and Dada Coulter. Maull scored nine of his team high 31 points in the first quarter. Coulter added eight points in the quarter.
The Patriots kept the pressure on as they scored at least 20 points in three of the four quarters. This includes scoring 27 in the fourth quarter. Coulter knocked down five three-pointers in the quarter.
“We shot the ball well and that’s not always the case coming out of Christmas break,” head coach Steven Weddle said after the game. "That makes your offense look good when you shoot well. The guys were patient. They were taking good shots.”
As impressive as the offense was, it was the defense that caught the eye of their coach.
“I think our defense sparked us a lot today,” Weddle continued. “Our man defense was playing really well.”
The Patriots held DeKalb to 15 points and under in all four quarters. Ty Hostetler and Coulter had several steals that fueled fast breaks for the Patriots.
The Patriots will play Winnsboro on Friday and then Pleasant Grove on Tuesday before continuing district play. The Patriots are 1–0 in district after defeating Edgewood before Christmas.
“We went to Edgewood and got the first district win,” Weddle said. “There’s some really good teams in our district. There’s going to be a good team sitting at home and not make the playoffs this year. We’re trying to keep the momentum we are building now to make sure we are not that team.”
Besides Maull’s 31 points, Coulter finished with 25. Rylan Berry finished with 11 points. Jameson Flatt had 10. Kris Kerby had four. Hostetler finished with three points and Ian McClain had two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.