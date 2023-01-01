Prairiland Patriots logo clean.psd

The Prairiland Patriots hosted DeKalb Thursday afternoon. The fans in Pattonville were treated to an offensive explosion by the Patriots, who won 86–46.

Prairiland started the game hot and finished even hotter. The Patriots put up 22 points in the first quarter thanks in part to Tyler Maull and Dada Coulter. Maull scored nine of his team high 31 points in the first quarter. Coulter added eight points in the quarter.

