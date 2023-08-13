Hugo football coach Krystopher Gross isn’t stuck in his ways. Last season, Gross and the Buffaloes perfected an air-raid attack out of a spread offense. Hugo finished 7-4 and earned a program-record five consecutive playoff appearances. But senior quarterback Landon Lemmons graduated, taking a lot of the Buffaloes’ air-raid ability with him, forcing Gross to adapt his offensive scheme for this season, where Hugo aims to extend its streak of playoff appearances. The Paris News caught up with Gross to preview the season.
Q: What is the team’s goal this season?
A: “Our goal is to make it to the playoffs again, make that number six. The record is five, we set it last year, we’re trying to get to number six. That’s our main goal this year. We got to rebuild, be competitive and be the best us that we can be and try and get into the playoffs because you don’t get a chance at the state championship unless you’re in the playoffs. Once you’re in, everybody’s got a chance.”
Q: How do you replace last year’s quarterback Landon Lemmons?
A: “Change offenses. With what we had, and we had some studs, we had a quarterback in Landon that was very smart, very agile, could sling it a mile, could read a defense. When you have that, he was like a coach on the field. Now, we’ve got to move on from that. We don’t have that long gunslinger anymore, we don’t have that huge offensive line we’ve had anymore, so now we’re going to progress into the old school split back veer. We have a different kind of athlete, so we’re going to make our system fit the athletes and not the athletes fit the system.”
Q: Is Hugo traditionally more of a power run game offense?
A: “Really, the spread was kind of only the last 10 years looking at coaches previous of me. Previous to the last decade, they were split back veer for 20 years probably. (Getting ready for this season, the coaches) looked at every single offensive scheme you could possibly run and we all arrived at the same decision that with the players we have split back veer was going to be the best that we could do to give our kids the best possible shot.”
Q: What is a split back veer offense?
A: “It’s a triple option and what makes it so hard for a defense is they have to react very very fast. If you don’t have coaches that have ever coached against it before they’re not going to know the best way to defend that. And this day and time, coaches my age, a lot of them haven’t seen it. Sixteen year old kids who aren’t very good at making decisions when they have an hour to do so, it makes them make a decision (instantly). So, we think that with that and knowing 16 year old kids like we do, that that will give us our best shot.”
Q: Is it difficult for players to quickly grasp such a dramatic offensive system change?
A: “The hardest thing isn’t teaching the new concept, it’s them understanding how we’re calling it. The play calling system has to change a little bit because it has to be more precise. In the spread, you can call it a counter, whatever…now we’re tagging the back, we’re tagging the hole and we’re tagging the option. And it’s actually going to be more difficult for me as well, it’s a very old school way of doing it. That’s the hardest part, because these kids have never been in a play calling system like that. But at the end of the day, football is football, no matter what coach tries to tell you it isn’t. There are rules you have to abide by, you can bend those rules a little bit but you can’t really break them and coaches that do will get exposed.”
Q: How soon will the team fully pick up on the new offense?
A: “Well, we installed it in spring ball. So, most of these kids will have already had a couple weeks so they’ll be familiar with it, so it’s not like they don’t know what to expect come week one. I’m very very confident in my staff, I think there’s 111 years of combined experience between five coaches. So, I’m very fortunate there…There’s a lot of knowledge on that staff. So I think that’s going to help us more early on than later on.”
Q: Even if it makes sense on paper, was it tough to completely deconstruct the spread offense you found success with the past few seasons?
A: “No, and here’s why: I’ve never been the type of guy that thought that one offense fits all. I’ve never been that way. In my career, I’ve run everything from the spread to the I, we’ve done a little bone, hell, we got into the power-I last year. I’ve been fortunate with the coaches that I’ve been with to have run a little everything. And again, football is football. And I understood long before this year came, that we were going to have to find something else. It didn’t come as a shock.”
