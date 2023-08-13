Krystopher Gross.JPG

Hugo Buffaloes football coach Krystopher Gross talks to his team after the first day of official practices in Oklahoma on Tuesday.

 Ben Hutchens/The Paris News

Hugo football coach Krystopher Gross isn’t stuck in his ways. Last season, Gross and the Buffaloes perfected an air-raid attack out of a spread offense. Hugo finished 7-4 and earned a program-record five consecutive playoff appearances. But senior quarterback Landon Lemmons graduated, taking a lot of the Buffaloes’ air-raid ability with him, forcing Gross to adapt his offensive scheme for this season, where Hugo aims to extend its streak of playoff appearances. The Paris News caught up with Gross to preview the season.

Q: What is the team’s goal this season?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.