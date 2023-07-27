Improvement is the staple of North Lamar football under coach Brenton Whitaker. Whitaker’s first season in 2021, the Panthers got the monkey off their back with a single victory. In 2022, the Panthers won three games, their most since 2017. This season, Whitaker isn’t focused on hitting a certain victory number as much as he is focusing on continuing to improve. The Paris News caught up with Whitaker to discuss the upcoming season.
Q: From the outside, it looks like you are building on some success here. Is that the case?
A: “Yeah, very much improved since I’ve been here. This place was pretty down in the dumps, and you can talk to anybody around and they’ll tell you the same. It was on its last limb. So, I got here, got to work, tried to hire good people and be good to the kids. It’s been an uphill battle but it’s definitely been a climb worth climbing. We’ve made a lot of improvement and we’re hoping to continue on that improvement path this year.”
Q: What are the signs of a program down in the dumps?
A: “Participation was a big deal when I got here. I got hired in May, I got here I think three days before school got out and in the athletic period I asked kids who was going to play and there were 22 hands that went up, saying they’re going to play football. And for a school this size, you should have anywhere from 90-110 average, maybe dip down in the 80s for some places some years depending on the class. So that was the initial deal. Outside of that, the morale just around this entire complex here was pretty bad and I just think that was a culmination of turnover in head coach, turnover in athletic director and just kind of put some bad taste in people’s mouths. And then when you start having some culture issues and you lose on top of that it just kind of spirals down hill. And I think that one reason I got this job, is I’m an uber-positive guy. I knew coming in we weren’t going to win very much to start, but it was all about just putting the joy back into football and getting the morale back up to make football a fun thing again. It felt like the joy of football was stolen from the kids just by how things had been done.”
Q: In what ways do you see that joy coming back?
A: “I think you can see it on the kids’ faces. They have fun in practice, they embrace the grind a little more now and now there’s just a positive air around campus and around town when it comes to North Lamar football. When you hear people outside of this office talk about what’s happening in this office and in that locker room, you can tell that the tide has changed because the public perception is a lot better. So that’s a big reason, and also our participation is drastically improved. We had 94 last year, so three full teams, and we should have somewhere around 90 again this year. So that to me tells us that football is fun again. And, obviously, success, kids want to go where you’re successful, and so getting the monkey off our back of winning the first game in year one and last year winning three games and our sub-varsity teams all being successful and for them getting that taste of victory over and over was huge for us, keeping our numbers up, keeping them round and wanting to play.”
Q: So just from a participation standpoint you can tell it’s a better atmosphere?
A: “Yep, more positive atmosphere, better locker room and we’ve been very lucky to hire some very smart guys in this room who do right by the kids and they’re really here to do what’s best for the kids and that to me is a telltale sign that the leadership now is right, whatever we were trying to accomplish is doing the right things because you’re getting good men in here to lead the young men in the locker rooms.”
Q: Which players have embraced that and helped lead this turnaround?
A: “This senior class, they’re very small. There’s only eight of them but they’ve been that way since they were freshmen. There just hasn’t been many in this class, maybe that was a culmination of everything going on and COVID and how the program was when they started as a freshman because I came in at the end of their freshman year, you can tell they’re really bought in and they really want to be that catalyst to try to get over the hump and cement this thing to where it can be.
Guys like Blake Hildreth who will be a four-year starter this year and the other guy in this picture, Malaki Tillery, he’ll be a big part of that. He was one of those guys that was kind of on the fence of playing when I got here, and his buddies convinced him to play and he just soaked it up and bought in and that’s another reason you can say the culture has taken hold and change is happening. Rhett Bestul, he’s going to play corner and slot for us, he’ll be a three-year starter and then we have some really selfless guys like Buddy Posey who was a linebacker and running back when we got here, he is now going to start on the offensive line and defensive line so they’re just making those selfless choices to do what’s best for the program and the team to give us a chance to be successful, so when you have guys like that and they lead the way for some of the juniors.”
