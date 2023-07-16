After moving to Bogata in March, Rivercrest football coach Travis McClain is ready to begin his first season as a head coach. McClain comes from Celina where he served as an offensive coordinator and positional coach. The Paris News caught up with McClain last week.
Q: What has it been like getting things going at Rivercrest?
A: There have been some ups and downs. Coming from Celina, a place that’s been to eight state championships, my first year there we played in a state championship, the worst year we had there was getting knocked out in the second round in 2019, so it was a little bit of a culture shock. There’s more kids (at Celina), so the numbers were a little higher, the expectations were a little bit different and so taking what I loved about Celina and the things I felt could transition easily and then implementing them here was kind of my main focus point. Primarily just reinvigorating the excitement around, not just football, but athletics and getting kids as involved as possible.
Q: How did you get into coaching?
A: I graduated from Baylor, played for coach (Art) Briles and got a degree in business and said football is over, time to transition into that next phase of my life. I did that for a year, worked in corporate America and about nine months in, said this is awful. I applied to Tarleton, sent about 150 emails and got a graduate assistant role down there.
Q: What position did you play in college?
A: I played receiver. Got there in 2007 and that was Guy Morriss’ last year. Coach Briles gets hired right after Thanksgiving my freshman year and I redshirted that season, so the four years that I played were (Briles’) first four years at Baylor. My senior year Robert (Griffin III) wins the Heisman Trophy, we go to the Alamo Bowl, putting up gaudy numbers. Yeah, it was a lot of fun to do that, but the coolest part was seeing a lot of the guys that were young on that 2011 team seeing how much success and how much growth they had in the two, three, four years after I graduated. It was something that was unprecedented. I’m a firm believer that my loose connection and ties to coach Briles from a football standpoint are a huge reason that I’ve been able to have some opportunities that I had because he’s such an incredible football mind. He’s a great man and I learned a ton from him.
Q: Does it sound cool to be called a head coach?
A: It is. It’s still a little surreal. The past three to four years that’s been the goal. Once football starts the goal is to be the best at where I am but when it got to the offseason I was exploring those options, having those conversations and I was being told no and that sucked. But it presented opportunities of growth and to learn from my mistakes in that process. I finally got someone to say yes and that’s been the biggest thing, the surrealness of OK this is your program, so what are you going to do with it. What’s your plan? How are you going to make this your own? The buck stops with me so good, bad or ugly it’s mine and I’m excited about that opportunity.
Q: When you took over, what was most attractive about the Rivercrest job?
A: The number one thing is the kids, they don’t know anything but hard work. You ask them to do something and they’re going to. A lot of our kids are working on ranches or farms or they’re working construction, so the hard work is kind of ingrained in their DNA. I saw that immediately. I came to a basketball game right after I interviewed to watch the kids. That grit and determination immediately was attractive.
I kind of always knew I wanted to start my head coaching journey at a small school. I love the small-school environment. I think it’s a great place to raise a family, a great place to be because of that community support. And I think the pieces are in place here to be really good. I truly felt like they needed a little bit different direction and approach to draw the most out of the kids and I think we’re going to have a great opportunity to see that moving forward.
