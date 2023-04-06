The Rivercrest Rebels got on the board first and held a 4-2 lead in the game until the bottom of the fifth inning Tuesday at McLeod High School.
In the third inning, McLeod belted in three runs to go up 5-4.
Then in the top of the seventh the Rebels tied it up at 5, but McLeod got the go ahead run in the bottom of the inning to claim the win.
The Cooper Dogettes came out smoking in the bottom of the first inning in a Tuesday game, but ended up on the short side of the score in a 9-5 loss to Cumby.
Caylee Conley led off with a walk and later took second and third on wild pitches.
Chani Sonntag drew a walk, then stole second base.
Jolynn McCoy hit a single that drove in Conley and Sonntag for a 2-0 lead.
Jolee Szafran walked and she and McCoy advanced one base each on a wild pitch. McCoy scored on a strike out when the ball got past the catcher to make it 3-0.
The Dogettes scored again in the second inning.
Gracie Phipps drew a two-out walk and moved to second on a passed ball, coach Stephen Trussell said.
Phipps then scored on an infield single by Sonntag.
But that was all the scoring the Dogettes would do until their last at bat in the seventh.
In the meantime Cumby scored five runs in the fourth to take the lead. They added another three runs in the fifth and their ninth run of the game came in the seventh.
In the bottom of seventh behind 9-4, the Dogettes got one more run when Conley crossed the plate when the batter grounded out.
Sonntag pitched two innings and struck out six. Szafran pitched five innings and allowed only one earned run, while punching out three.
The Chisum Lady Mustangs won their Tuesday softball game 14-2 over the Lone Oak Lady Buffaloes.
The Chisum Mustangs grabbed a big win Tuesday also. The Mustangs downed the Buffaloes 12-8 with Kyler Goss going three for four at the plate. In the first inning, Goss slammed a grand slam homer, then in the fifth inning brought another run in with a single.
Prairiland’s Patriots lost their Tuesday game to Edgewood 6-1.
North Lamar’s Hunter Kuhlengel with a two-round total of 164 earned second in the 4A district tournament and qualified for state regional Monday in Mount Pleasant.
The Panthers finished third place in the annual district tournament that was won by the Sulphur Springs squad.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.