The Paris Optimist baseball season will began March 20 marking almost 60 years of providing recreational baseball to the youth of Lamar County. Online registration is open at www.parisoptimistbaseball.com for players who will be 3-15 on April 30 paying with credit or debit card.
“We are really excited for another great season of Paris Optimist Baseball,” said executive director Sabra Vaughan. In-person registration is slated for Feb. 4 at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., for those wanting help registering online or needing to pay with cash or check.
The Paris Optimist Club has several items on its baseball calendar this year. The end of season league championship tournaments will begin May 6 with the league championship 2 of 3 series played May 15-17. The club also hopes to host several tournaments this year.
“Tournaments bring many people from out of town into Paris. Several teams stay in hotels and, of course, eat and shop while in town. These tournaments are not only a great way for us to showcase our baseball facility, but they are also a great way to show off our lovely city and bring additional revenue to Paris,” said Vaughan.
Vaughan noted that the Charles Taylor Youth Complex at Woodall Fields is owned by the Paris Optimist Club.
The Club has year-round expenses to maintain the ballpark.
The Club is also looking for coaches, other volunteers and new members.
