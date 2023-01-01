06-16 paris optimist baseball

Members of the 8U Paris team pose after finishing as runners-up in the recent district tournament, earning a spot in the regional tournament.

 Submitted Photo

The Paris Optimist baseball season will began March 20 marking almost 60 years of providing recreational baseball to the youth of Lamar County. Online registration is open at www.parisoptimistbaseball.com for players who will be 3-15 on April 30 paying with credit or debit card.

“We are really excited for another great season of Paris Optimist Baseball,” said executive director Sabra Vaughan. In-person registration is slated for Feb. 4 at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., for those wanting help registering online or needing to pay with cash or check.

