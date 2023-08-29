If there was ever such a thing as a busy weekend, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels had it and then some.
Not only did the ladies in blue travel to Hooks for a tournament on Thursday and Saturday, but they also squeezed in a game against Sulphur Bluff on Friday night.
At the tournament the Lady Rebels managed to win a pair of games, defeating Jefferson 2-0 and Maud 2-1, earning them fourth place overall.
Unfortunately, Rivercrest suffered defeats against Sulphur Bluff, Hooks, Simms Bowie and Detroit.
Despite the 2-4 record at the tournament, several Lady Rebels put in solid performances throughout the six games.
Emma Johnson totaled 29 kills with 17 blocks, six digs and seven aces at the tournament, with teammate Anna Duvall finishing with 13 kills, 72 digs and nine aces.
Diana Kelley totaled 24 digs with eight kills, one block and one ace, while Alexis Case totaled 24 assists with 21 digs and a pair of aces.
Kate Ross finished with 46 assists to go with 23 digs and nine aces, with Madison Vaughan totaling six kills with four digs and three blocks.
Addison Martin finished with 11 digs to go with seven kills and six blocks, with Alexis Carey turning in a performance of 38 digs with three kills and two aces.
Austin Bond finished with five kills, with Carlee Huddleston totaling one kill.
Caylin Whitley earned 11 kills with 10 digs and four aces, with Jamye McCarter earning one kill with two digs, and Evan Puckett finishing with six kills and seven blocks.
Against Sulphur Bluff Friday night, the Lady Rebels were swept in three sets.
Emma Johnson finished with five kills, five blocks, two digs and one ace, with Anna Duvall totaling a team leading 22 digs to go with three kills and two aces.
Alexis Carey finished with 17 digs in the match, with Diana Kelley earning 14 digs.
Kate Ross had a team-high 10 assists.
Rivercrest was scheduled to take on Redwater at home Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.