Positivity can be a powerful tool, especially during a long season.
As it stands, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels aren’t just feeling the good vibes, they are playing with them as well.
Tuesday night the Lady Rebels picked up their ninth win of the season as they dispatched DeKalb in straight sets by scores of 25-17, 25-17 and 25-23.
“We’ve been so excited for this season,” Rivercrest coach Savannah Wagner said. “This team brings a lot of energy to the court, and we’ve been seeing a lot of it recently.”
Emma Johnson finished the game with seven kills to go with four blocks, four digs and one ace.
Anna Duvall registered a team-high 24 digs to go with three aces and four kills.
Madison Vaughan finished with one block and four digs, with Kate Ross compiling five digs, a pair of aces and a team-high 13 assists.
Addison Martin totaled a pair of kills, along with five blocks and a pair of digs.
Alexis Case finished with two kills, six digs and seven assists, with Alexis Carey totaling 16 digs with a pair of aces in the contest.
Diana Kelley registered 10 digs with four kills and one block, with Evan Puckett finishing with five kills, four blocks and two digs.
Rivercrest will be in action Thursday at the Hooks Tournament, before playing a non-district contest against Sulphur Bluff on Friday. The Lady Rebels will finish the weekend back at the Hooks Tournament.
