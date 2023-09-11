If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
With Homecoming night on Friday came a chance at history for the Prairiland Patriots.
For the first time since 2015, the Patriots had an opportunity to open a season 3-0.
Unfortunately, the Rivercrest Rebels weren’t interested in being a footnote for the Patriots.
Instead, RHS used its own feet on offense to rack up 339 yards of total offense, as the Rebels spoiled PHS’ Homecoming with a 26-14 victory, the first of the season for Rivercrest, which brings them to 1-2 on the year.
Prairiland meanwhile dropped to 2-1 on the season.
Connor Herring got the Rebels on the board in the first quarter as he connected with Mark Grider on a 39-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the Rebles in front at 6-0.
Jaquan Brown then found the end zone from one yard out to make it 12-0 for the Rebels.
In the second quarter it was the Herring-Grider connection once again as the duo combined for their second touchdown reception of the night, this one from 35-yards out to make it 20-0 after the successful two-point conversion.
Brown pushed the Rebels over the finish line in the third quarter as he got his second touchdown of the night, this one from 15-yards out to make it 26-0.
In the fourth, Prairiland got a pair of rushing touchdowns from seven and four yards out respectively, but the rally fell short.
Grider finished the night 14-of-20 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns.
Brown totaled 11 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns, while Herring finished with six carries for 156 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Logan Holderness was the leading rusher for the Patriots as he totaled 18 carries for 131 yards and one touchdown, while Aiden Youngblood finished with 12 carries for 35 yards and one touchdown.
Rivercrest is back in action Friday night on the road against Chisum, while Prairiland will take on Scurry-Rosser Friday night with both kickoffs slated for 7:30 p.m.
