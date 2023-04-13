Rivercrest ISD logo

The Rivercrest High School girls doubles team of sisters Selena and Diana Kelley will be playing San Antonio in a quest for the state 2A tennis title April 25-26 at the Blossom Center.

They earned the right after placing second at the Region II tennis tournament April 10-11 in North Richland Hills.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

