The Rivercrest High School girls doubles team of sisters Selena and Diana Kelley will be playing San Antonio in a quest for the state 2A tennis title April 25-26 at the Blossom Center.
They earned the right after placing second at the Region II tennis tournament April 10-11 in North Richland Hills.
On Monday, the RHS team defeated the team from Albany High School in two sets 6-4 and 6-2, then in the quarterfinals the Rivercrest team defeated the No. 4 seed from Lipan High School in three sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
The sisters then beat the No. 2 seed team from Petrolia High School Elledge/Cox in two sets with each set having a tiebreaker 7-6 (7-5) and 7-6 (11-9).
Then on Tuesday in the finals, the Kelley sisters lost to the No. 1 seed from Albany High School in straight sets.
Selena is a senior and has played tennis for 4 years while Diana is a sophomore and has played tennis for 2 years.
Cooper 4, North Hopkins 3
The Dogettes put together a three-run seventh inning comeback to claim a 4-3 district win over North Hopkins Lady Panthers.
The Cooper squad fell behind early after the Lady Panthers scored runs in the first and second innings.
Cooper got on the board in the top of the fourth when Alyssa McCarty scored when a ball hit by Gracie Phipps was misplayed by the centerfielder.
With the Lady Panthers leading 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning the Dogette bats sprang to life.
Jolynn McCoy got on base off an error by the second baseman and Jolee Szafran hit a single to right field.
Halle Toon stood over home plate and promptly ripped a ball up the middle and McCoy scored to reduce the lead to 3-2, as Tiaira McAllister, running for Szafran, and Toon moved up a base on the throw home.
Then with two runners on, the Dogettes suffered two quick outs.
Adysen Ross moved to the plate and slapped a single toward second as McAllister raced home to tie the game.
A wild pitch allowed Toon to score the winning run.
With the Dogettes holding a one-run lead, North Hopkins started the bottom of the seventh at bat with a single, but the runner was thrown out by Logan Kimbrell as she tried to reach second. After a two-out single, Szafran struck out the last hitter to secure the comeback win, coach Stephen Trussell said.
Ross and Toon each had two hits and one RBI. Szafran also got two hits and earned the win by pitching seven innings and striking out batters, Trussell noted.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
