The Rivercrest Lady Rebels picked up their 13th win of the season with a four set victory over Wolfe City on the road Tuesday night by scores of 15-25, 25-22, 27-25, and 25-22.
Addison Martin led the Lady Rebels with 10 kills in the game along with one block and three digs.
Kate Ross totaled a double-double of 22 assists and 11 blocks.
Diana Kelley had 25 digs, while Anna Duvall finished with 16 digs in the match for RHS.
Emma Johnson finished with 12 digs to go with six kills, three blocks along with one ace and one assist.
Madison Vaughan registered two kills, two blocks and one dig in the match.
Evan Puckett finished with three kills and one block for the Lady Rebels.
Alexis Case totaled seven assists with four digs and one kill.
Caylin Whitley finished with five digs to go with four kills, one block and one ace.
