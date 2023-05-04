Franklin took first place in three events at the regional track and field meet last weekend in Commerce. She is going to state in the 100-meter dash, the 100-meter relay and the 200-meter relay.
Jasmine Franklin, Paris...........45.2
Roselyn Spencer, N. Lamar...29.2
Peyton Holland, Chisum.......25.6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.