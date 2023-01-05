Case Fendley has been selected in an online public poll as the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week. Case Fendley had two outstanding games in the Paris Holiday Invitational Tournament even though they were losses. Fendley scored 18 in the loss to the squad from Hope, Arkansas and 27 points in the loss to Pine Ridge. In the Pine Ridge game 18 of Fendley’s 27 points came from three-point shots.
Case Fendley...........................50 Tyler Maull..............................38
Jamari Jackson........................12
