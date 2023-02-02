Johnson had an outstanding week in the Lady Cats’s games against Pittsburg and North Lamar. In the game against the Lady Pirates, Johnson scored 24 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, had one steal and three blocks in the win. In Paris’s loss to the Pantherettes, Johnson scored 26 of the team’s 43 points.
Asia Johnson......................51.8
Bayleigh George..................29.9
Emma Garner......................18.3
