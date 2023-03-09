Flatt turned in two stellar performances last week at the Commerce Tigers Relays. He won first in the 800-meters and ran the anchor leg on the Patriots’ school-record breaking mile relay team.
Jameson Flatt.......................44.9
Aiden Rhea..........................32.4
Hanny Johnson.....................14.3
Pepe Rangel ..........................8.4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.