Vaughn got double seconds in state running competitions. The junior got silver medals in the 110m and 300m races at the State meet last week in Austin on The University of Texas campus.
Next week The Paris News will offer four female athletes who have had outstanding years in various sports. Check the Tuesday edition to see who the nominees are and vote for the one athlete that you feel is the top female athlete of the are for the year.
Hunter Vaughn, Prairiland......36.5
Baleigh Cashion, Paris...........34.8
Roselyn Spencer, N Lamar.....28.7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.