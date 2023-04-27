Lewis went three for three at the plate with a double as one of his hits. He was the key player in four put outs from his shortstop position in Friday’s 7-3 win over Mineola.
Blake Lewis, Prairiland........41.3
Gabby Finney, Honey Grove.37.8
Gracie Phipps, Cooper..........12.1
Roselyn Spencer, N. Lamar ...8.8
