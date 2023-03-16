Roland, weighing in at 192 pounds, won his weight class at Texas High School Powerlifting Regionals meet and broke the THSPA regional bench press record with a 390 pound lift.
Patrick Roland......................53.3
Jaxon Spangler....................37.0
Abby Ross..............................9.7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.