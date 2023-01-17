paris softball league 2

Pictured, Alaina White delivers a pitch in a game for the Girls Softball League of Paris

 Tommy Culkin/The Paris News

The Girl's Softball of Paris will be have signups for the 2023 Softball Season on Feb. 4, at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ in Paris from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is for all area girls age 4-18 at fee is $60 per player.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.