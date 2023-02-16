By David Money
The high school girls softball teams have already started play for this year’s season and The Paris News talked with area coaches about their teams and the coming season.
North Lamar
The Lady Mustangs will have three seniors, two juniors, five sophomores and two freshmen playing this year.
“We have a lot of returning players with experience who know what to expect from me and in how the games can turn out,” said head coach Ashley Endsley.
Still, she said, it is a young squad that needs to get in more play to get the varsity experience.
“Some of them are playing in new positions, so we need to play more,” she said as her team prepared for the Sulphur Springs Softball Tournament today.
Endsley is confident her team will face the season has a cohesive group.
“They work well together. We have a good core group and great leadership on the team,” she said.
Honey Grove
First year head coach Cayla says her team members are coachable, accountable with seniors in leadership positions.
She has four seniors on the squad this year along with three juniors, on sophomore and five freshman.
She said her goal is to continue to build on those strengths.
“I will focus on the culture that we as a program are trying to establish. We have worked very hard since August to establish a new culture here and I think people will be impressed with the Honey Grove softball team they see this year,” she said.
She said her team was young, but eager to grow in the game.
“Just because we are young that is not necessarily a weakness. We will use our youth to our advantage as a program,” she said. “I will be putting my athletes in a lot of pressure situations. Pressure situations will make all my athletes grow and strive.”
Honey Grove will be at home to entertain the squad from Celeste on Friday.
“We are going to shock some people this year with what we are capable of. This isn't the same group they have seen in years past, and I am so proud of all the hard work my girls have put in and will continue to put in throughout the year,” she said.
Detroit
The Lady Eagles will have their first game of the season at home when they face the Harts Bluff Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
“I feel good about this season. In the past two years I have only had 10 girls each season. Our program is growing, and next year we just might have a JV for the first time. I just need the rain to stay away and the field to dry up so we can go put some work in,” said head coach Jeff Allensworth of the upcoming season.
He will be fielding a team of three seniors, three juniors, five sophomores and eight freshmen.
He said he will be looking to his seniors and juniors for leadership on the squad this season.
“I'm hoping that the upperclassmen lead by example and help the younger girls learn the game,” he said.
He is looking both to himself and his more experienced players to overcome the obstacle of not having all the team together for practice.
”We have a lot of girls that represent our district in many activities. We have to take advantage of the time we have together when our full team is there,” he said. I will give my players every opportunity to stay after and hit. I support all events and encourage them, so I'm going to squeeze any extra time in the week to make us better.”
Cooper
Steven Trussell, the head softball coach at Cooper, is looking for some strong pitching as his Dogettes begin their journey through this year’s season.
“We are going to play our strength which is pitching. So we need to be able to make the routine plays. That is a daily part of practice — team defense, bunt coverage, cut-offs.”
He is also working with the players to build up their defensive skills.
“We need to develop the mentality of being and staying aggressive, whether it is hitting in a certain count, baserunning. So every practice is important to get the girls to have the right mindset to be aggressive,” he said.
“Cooper has a great softball tradition that I am excited to lead,” the first year head coach said. “We will be a young team, but will have experience at the same time. My job is to give the girls confidence in their abilities and let them play their best.”
Rivercrest
Head coach Kara Crawford says she is hoping for an exciting season this year on the field.
“We are looking forward to having a great season. It's hard to believe how quickly it got here,” she said
She has four seniors who bring a lot of leadership to the team, along with three juniors, seven sophomores and six freshmen.
“This year our team's strengths will be our defense. We will have to fill in a few spots from last year, but we have some great kids coming up and looking to fill those roles” Crawford said. “I feel like another one of our strengths is our speed. We will be a very quick team on the bases and in the outfield.
“To build on our team's strengths we are going to really rely on our defense to win ball games for us and hopefully our offense will be strong and we can utilize our speed to push across enough runs to be able to win ball games,” she said. “We are fortunate to have four pitchers on our team, if we need them and we are returning all of our staff from last year.”
The team will take to the field Monday to face the Lady Rebels of Sam Rayburn High School for the first game of the season after a couple of cancellations.
“This year is going to be an exciting year for us. We will have our first jayvee season, it will allow our program to have more depth and it’s great to have competition within for these athletes to push themselves everyday,” Crawford said. “Im looking forward to watching the growth of our team and the daily grind that these athletes put in everyday will show during the season.”
Chisum
Chisum has already begun its season and it was a slugfest with the team from Mount Vernon on Valentine’s Day. It was a loss for the Lady Mustangs, 15-10, but it was a good chance for head coach Denise Holland to access the team.
“It was a good game to check our defense. They (Mount Vernon Lady Tigers) hit well and we hit pretty well ourselves,” Holland said.
She is satisfied this early in the season with the batting lineup.
“The offense is one of the strongest in six years,” she said. “The batting order 1 through 9 is strong.”
She is working to shore up an infield and an outfield position she lost due to graduation.
“We have a couple of crucial roles out in the field we need to replace,” she said of her squad that is made up of three seniors, four juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen.
Her team last year made it to the first round of playoffs last year for the first time in eight years, she said.
She said she is grateful for the opportunity to watch her players grow over the season.
“There is a lot of potential,” she said. “I am excited to see what will come of it. Our end result is the playoffs and to win.”
Prairiland
The Prairiland High School softball team is preparing for the season.
According to head softball coach Brian Morris, the Lady Patriots will work on hitting and trying to game plan ways to increase scoring opportunities, highlighting the team’s strengths in pitching, as well as their overall experience.
“My seniors definitely carry lots of leadership qualities and experiences to share with the younger girls for tough situations to come,” Morris said.
“Mckenna Guest and Kyndal Yaross are a huge driving force for work and game time spirit,” Morris said. “Skylar Johnson and Chloe Raley carry a personality that everyone likes and wants to lighten the mood.”
District games begin next month.
“Expectations are high for a successful season and to make a run in the playoffs again,” Morris said.
Paris
District play for Paris High School’s softball team starts soon, and the team will begin participating in nondistrict games and tournaments.
On Feb. 25 the team will travel to Whitesboro in Fannin County to take on the Whitesboro High School team in a tournament.
Their first district game, according to MaxPreps, will be April 4 against the Sulphur Springs Ladycats.
Managing editor Miranda Oglesby contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.