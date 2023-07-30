CMYKCamp.jpg

Preparing to help coach the PJC basketball camp starting Monday are, from left, assistant women’s basketball coach Teaunsha Robinson, Nevaeh Brown, Taegan Moore, Madison Walters, Mikiya House and women’s basketball Coach Brittany Christian.

There is still time to register for the Paris Junior College girls basketball camp for those aged six to 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 31 to Aug. 3 in the Hunt Center. 

The camp accepts boys as well and allows late registration starting Monday at 8 a.m. Campers will receive a free T-shirt, and need to bring their own lunch. They will need to wear athletic gear and shoes, and bring water. 

