There is still time to register for the Paris Junior College girls basketball camp for those aged six to 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 31 to Aug. 3 in the Hunt Center.
The camp accepts boys as well and allows late registration starting Monday at 8 a.m. Campers will receive a free T-shirt, and need to bring their own lunch. They will need to wear athletic gear and shoes, and bring water.
“There will be daily instruction, character and team building, and competition games,” PJC women’s basketball coach Brittany Christian said. “There will be a daily skills emphasis on techniques such as ball handling, defense, shooting and plyometrics.”
Camp cost is $150. Group or multiple child discounts. For additional information, contact coach Christian at bchristian@parisjc.edu or call 903-782-0207.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.