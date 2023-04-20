Schools from around the area are competing today in the 2023 UIL 4A Area 15-16 Track and Field Championships at Wildcat Stadium.
The field events began at 10 a.m. while the track events begin at 2 p.m.
The athletes that qualified from Paris High School were featured in Tuesday’s paper. Here are the qualifiers from North Lamar High School.
Jackson Hoskins - 200M, 4x200, 4x400
Connor Brasseux - 4x200, 4x400
Lane Nelson - 4x200, 4x400
Case Fendley - 4x200, 4x400
Cael Del Toro - 4x200 4x400
Rhett Bestul - 4x200, 4x400 Relay
Maddie Walters - Long Jump, Triple Jump, 200M, 4x100, 4x200
Roselyn Spencer - Long Jump, Triple Jump, 400m, 4x400
Avery Spencer - High Jump
Natalie Washington - 4x100, 4x200
Theari Dorsey - 4x100, 4x200, 4x400
Emery Reaves - 800M, 4x400
Sela Geeslin - 4x200, 4x400
Kelsey Jackson - 300M Hurdles, Pole Vault
Matilyn Wolfe - 100M Hurdles
Connie Jackson - 100M Hurdles
Heavenly Johnson - Shot Put, Discus
