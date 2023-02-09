Coming into Tuesday’s game, the North Lamar Panthers had only two wins in district play.
Both of which came against Pittsburg.
The first time North Lamar played district-leading Sulphur Springs, they held them to 50 points on offense.
Tuesday night, was a different story as North Lamar fell 66-39 to the Wildcats.
With the game 3-2 early in the first, the Wildcats went on a 15-0 run to stretch their lead to 18-2. Sulphur Springs never looked back. North Lamar managed to get it within 12 points a couple of times in the second and third quarter, but Sulphur Springs immediately increased the lead.
North Lamar was led by Aiden Petkus who had nine points. Case Fendley had eight. Andon Rangel contributed seven. Jace Johnson had four points, Wyatt Brady three. Joe Lane, Isaiah Acevedo, Carson Preston and Parker Pynes each had two.
North Lamar will play at Liberty Eylau Friday night before hosting Paris on Tuesday night.
