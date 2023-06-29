If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Purchase access to the online edition at theparisnews.com. To sign-up for EZ-Pay, call us at (903) 785-6901 or e-mail us at circulation@theparisnews.com. We will use the information you provide to change your current billing to EZ-PAY. Your current subscription delivery schedule will not be changed. Choose this option to purchase access to the online edition of The Paris News. Get Immediate 24/7 Access to the award-winning theparisnews.com, email newsletters, and interactive features, plus read Paris Life magazine online. No refunds for early cancellations. The remainder of early cancellation funds will be donated to Newspapers in Education.
The best bang for your buck! This option enables you to purchase online 24/7 access and receive the Sunday, Tuesday & Thursday print edition at no additional cost * Print edition only available in our carrier delivery area. Allow up to 72 hours for delivery of your print edition to begin. To sign-up for EZ-Pay, call us at (903) 785-6901 or e-mail us at circulation@theparisnews.com. We will use the information you provide to change your current billing to EZ-PAY. Your current subscription delivery schedule will not be changed. No refunds for early cancellations. Remainder of early cancellation funds will be donated to Newspapers in Education.
A group consisting mostly of North Lamar varsity and junior varsity baseball players won the Paris Teen League Championship Wednesday night against Chisum. Both teams agreed to keep playing after the umpire crew went home.
The game didn’t stop when the umpires went home Wednesday night.
When a strikeout concluded the fifth inning in the championship of the Paris Teen League Baseball End of Season Tournament, nobody seemed sure what to do. The game between North Lamar and Chisum was tied and had already passed its allotted time limit.
A voice from the North Lamar dugout said the championship game can’t end in a tie. Could it?
“We didn’t want to end in a tie,” North Lamar outfielder Jamabrik Franklin said.
When the two-man umpiring crew huddled, it determined the game would continue with the coaches calling balls and strikes. The game extended, and the North Lamar team, consisting almost entirely of junior varsity and varsity Panthers, capitalized. North Lamar manufactured a run in the bottom of the sixth inning for a walk-off 6-5 win.
“I guess the umpires wanted to go home, they filled their quotas as far as time and the boys weren’t going to have it,” North Lamar coach Brent Peterson said. “So the coaches went up there and called balls and strikes and it worked out pretty well for our team.”
North Lamar won a Tuesday game and won twice Wednesday, the first game of the doubleheader against North Hopkins, to secure the championship.
Peterson said the Paris Teen League baseball tournament is a great way to sharpen a team for the regular school season, that is, when enough players show up. Many of the players have jobs so fielding a consistent roster is a challenge.
There is a relaxed feel to the tournament. Franklin took advantage, rolling up the sleeves on his royal blue jersey.
“I do it because people say I got big muscles,” Franklin said. “I gotta cut (the sleeves) off and show them, you know. Sun’s out, guns out, that kind of vibe.”
When the winning run crossed the plate, the Panthers streamed from their dugout and mobbed near second base. To them, it didn’t matter who called the balls and strikes, the purpose of the tournament is to play.
“We come out here, sometimes we have a lot of people, sometimes we don’t have a lot of people, but we come out here, play and have fun,” Franklin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.