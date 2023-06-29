North lamar baseball team pic

A group consisting mostly of North Lamar varsity and junior varsity baseball players won the Paris Teen League Championship Wednesday night against Chisum. Both teams agreed to keep playing after the umpire crew went home.

 Ben Hutchens

The game didn’t stop when the umpires went home Wednesday night.

When a strikeout concluded the fifth inning in the championship of the Paris Teen League Baseball End of Season Tournament, nobody seemed sure what to do. The game between North Lamar and Chisum was tied and had already passed its allotted time limit. 

Jamabrik Franklin

North Lamar outfielder Jamabrik Franklin took advantage of the Paris Teen League's relaxed rules, cutting the sleeves off his jersey.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.