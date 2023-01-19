Clarksville ISD logo

The Clarksville Blue Tigers continued their dominance in district play, running away from the Detroit Eagles by an overpowering 78-24 score in home action Tuesday night. With the win the Tigers league record now stands at 2-0. Clarksville is 10-9 overall. Detroit falls to 0-2 in district play.

The game was never in doubt as the Tigers held a decisive advantage in height, and on the boards. Clarksville never trailed in the game.

