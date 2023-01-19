The Clarksville Blue Tigers enjoyed a height advantage in their district opener at home Friday against the Harts Bluff Bulldogs. So, the Bulldogs came out stroking three-point bombs, and built a 15-6 advantage with 2:15 remaining in the first period. However, coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s troops did not panic, and finally pulled to withing 18-16 to end the period, when senior guard Nikereion Marcy scored on a baseline drive. The Tigers then moved on to produce a convincing performance, winning the game 70-42.