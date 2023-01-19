The Clarksville Blue Tigers continued their dominance in district play, running away from the Detroit Eagles by an overpowering 78-24 score in home action Tuesday night. With the win the Tigers league record now stands at 2-0. Clarksville is 10-9 overall. Detroit falls to 0-2 in district play.
The game was never in doubt as the Tigers held a decisive advantage in height, and on the boards. Clarksville never trailed in the game.
Detroit trailed 6-5 when Cloedus Scales stroked in a three pointer with 5:04 remaining in the opening quarter, but the Blue Tigers would end the quarter when Jayden Reed-Rose chipped in a free throw with 23 ticks left, sending Clarksville in to the second period leading 14-5.
The Blue Tigers used strong defensive pressure to force turnovers in the second quarter, and freshman guard Romeo Minter scored 13 points in the frame as the Tigers moved to the intermission having produced a 30 point quarter to lead 44-11. Minter had 18 total points at the half, and ended the game with 22 points to lead all scorers.
Clarksville Head Coach, Stanford Hill Jr. allowed all of his athletes to receive considerable playing time in the game, and the Tigers still managed to reach double digit scoring in all four periods, while limiting the Eagles to single digit scoring in each period. The Tigers entered the final quarter leading 60-16.
Clarksville knocked down seven three point field goals in the contest with Minter burying three, while Billy Stewart came off the bench to contribute two, and Nikereion Marcy and Dot Morgan hammered in one each.
Zion Banks was a force on the boards for Clarksville both offensively and defensively, and he followed Minter in scoring with 16 points including a slam dunk off an an alley-oop pass during the final period. Marcy also reached double digits in scoring with 11 points. Xae Owens also electrified the crowd with his slam off the break, and was just shy of double figures in scoring with eight points.
Scales led the Eagles with nine points. Detroit also fired in four three point field goals with Grady Hall, John Parsons and Gabe White launching in long range bombs in addition to Scales.
Clarksville will be on the road on this Friday, as the Blue Tigers will face the Rivercrest Rebels at 7:30 p.m.
