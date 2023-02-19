AJ6I9585 copy.jpg

The Clarksville Blue Tigers suffered a one point 48-47 defeat to the West Rusk Raiders in a warm-up game played in the Pittsburg High School gym on Friday evening. Clarksville will now move on to face Alba Golden who won a playoff game 42-30 over Como Pickton on Friday night that decided the fourth seed from District 15-2A

The Tigers and Alba Golden will play Tuesday when Clarksville returns to the Pittsburg High School gym at 6 p.m.

