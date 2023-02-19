The Clarksville Blue Tigers suffered a one point 48-47 defeat to the West Rusk Raiders in a warm-up game played in the Pittsburg High School gym on Friday evening. Clarksville will now move on to face Alba Golden who won a playoff game 42-30 over Como Pickton on Friday night that decided the fourth seed from District 15-2A
The Tigers and Alba Golden will play Tuesday when Clarksville returns to the Pittsburg High School gym at 6 p.m.
In the game against the Raiders, the Blue Tigers trailed 40-37 when the teams entered the final period. West Rusk would increase their advantage to 48-39 with 2:36 remaining in the contest. Clarksville turned up the defensive pressure, and with 1:27 left, Jayden Reed-Rose scored inside, drawing the Tigers to within 48-45.
With seconds ticking off the clock, the Blue Tigers had committed just two personal fouls in the second half. Forced to foul down the stretch in order to put the Raiders on the line, the Tigers found themselves in possession of the ball with 5.9 seconds left. Clarksville would call a timeout, and when the team returned to the court, a three point attempt failed, but Xae Owens captured the rebound and dropped the ball in for a bucket, that left the Blue Tigers one point shy of deadlocking the game and forcing overtime. A Clarksville timeout with .1 left only prolonged the defeat.
The Tigers, who were coached by assistant coach H.B. Rosser, trailed 19-12 at the end of the opening period. Clarksville also trailed 26-16 with 4:29 remaining in the first half. The Blue Tigers closed the first half strong, holding West Rusk scoreless the rest of the way, while using an 11-0 run to end the half with R.K. Minter scoring in the low post to give Clarksville a 27-26 lead.
Nikereion March stroked in three 3-pointers and led Clarksville in scoring with 13 points, while Minter reached double figures in scoring with 10 points. Zion Banks contributed nine points for Clarksville, which will enter the playoffs as the top seed from District 16-2A.
Clarksville and James Bowie were tied with 8-2 league records at the end of district play, but rather than have a tie breaker game, the teams agreed that Clarksville would move on to post season play as the number one seed.
In other playoff action this week, Paris High School will face Brownboro and in a Tuesday game Prairiland will meet Howe in the Greenville High School gym at 6:30 p.m.
The Honey Grove Warriors will play the Lindsay Knights on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Sherman High School.
The Rivercrest Rebel will face North Hopkins on Tuesday in Mount Vernon for a bi-district game at 6 p.m.
The Cooper Bulldogs will face Maud on Monday night in a 7:30 p.m. game in Pittsburg.
David Money contributed to this report.
