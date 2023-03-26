Jasmine Franklin.jpg

The Ladycat Track Team continued its impressive season as the team took second place in both divisions of the Deon Minor Relays on Senior Night in Wildcat Stadium on Wednesday.

The Ladycats honored three seniors — Shari King, Kashyra Gunn, and Asia Johnson, who will be graduating this year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.