The Ladycat Track Team continued its impressive season as the team took second place in both divisions of the Deon Minor Relays on Senior Night in Wildcat Stadium on Wednesday.
The Ladycats honored three seniors — Shari King, Kashyra Gunn, and Asia Johnson, who will be graduating this year.
“I'm gonna miss these young ladies and all the hard work that they have put into this season. They are leaving a legacy of success here at Paris High School and I wish them well in the next part of their life,” head coach Kevin Adkins said
The girls continued to add to this “legacy of success” as they took first place in six events at the meet, including breaking a program record in the 1600-meter relay and running the two fastest times in the state in the relays, after Adkins said he had challenged them earlier in the day.
“I told the girls before they ran the 4x100m relay that I wanted to see 47 on the monitor after the race. Gunn gave us a strong 1st leg breaking the stagger before passing the baton to Cashion who looked like she was shot out of a cannon,” Adkins said.
The girls finished with a time of 47.68, the fastest time in 4A.
He then gave a similar challenge to the 4x200 team.
“After seeing what the 4x100m relay did, I challenged this 4x200m relay team to clock a 1:42 and that's just what they did. Clocked a 1:42.18 taking first place,” he said
The time of 1:42.18 is also the fastest time in 4A.
“Overall I would say we had a successful meet and I can’t express how proud we are as a coaching staff of each young lady that contributes to our girls track program,” Adkins said.
The highlighted results from the Deon Minor Relays are as follows:
4x100m Relay — 1st Place (47.68)—Kashyra Gunn, Baleigh Cashion, Shamyia Holt, Jasmine Franklin.
4x200m Relay — 1st Place (1:42.18)—Kashyra Gunn, Baleigh Cashion, Shari King, Jasmine Franklin.
100m — Baleigh Cashion — 1st Place, Kashyra Gunn — 2nd Place.
200m — Jasmine Franklin — 1st Place
400m — Shamyia Holt—1st Place.
1600m — Olivia Gonzalez — 3rd Place. — 5:53.20 (Breaking the school record held by Bronwyn Ryan since 1998—5:53.45).
Long Jump — Jasmine Franklin — 1st Place
Discus — Kaylon Perkins — 3rd Place.
The Ladycats will be back in action in Liberty Eylau on the Thursday for the Paul Parr Relays, and the District track meet will also be held at Liberty -Eylau on April 11—12.
