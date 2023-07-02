Five years ago, Sid Benbo earned a paycheck jumping out of Boeing C-17 airplanes.
Serving as a Cavalry Scout in the U.S. Army, Benbo operated in Afghanistan, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Poland and Germany, just to name a few. Cavalry Scout is a combat arms position, and exactly what Benbo sought when he signed up right out of high school.
“I figured if I was going to join the army it should be for something fun, not like a desk job,” Benbo said.
All the fun caught up to him.
High-impact landings rolled his ankles and pounded his joints. The ligaments in his ankle essentially gave up trying to hold together, and his ankle had to be surgically tied back together.
The injuries ended the more thrilling portion of Benbo’s 12-year Army career and he transitioned to a recruiter in Baltimore, which he didn’t enjoy.
“You go from all my other stuff to sitting at a desk recruiting, it was pretty miserable,” Benbo said.
In 2021, Benbo got out of the Army and moved to Grant, Oklahoma, with his wife, Caitlin, to be closer to family. It was a wild time for the couple, as they moved 1,300 miles with a three-month-old child. And when they arrived in Oklahoma, they decided to compound the craziness and open a card shop.
On August 1, 2022, Benbo opened Major B’s Sports Cards and More, the only place in Paris specifically selling sports cards, sports memorabilia and cards from popular games like Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon.
The shop’s name is derived from the Benbos’ dog, Major.
While overseas gathering intelligence and training foreign military units, Benbo felt like he had control. The idea of working a regular 9-to-5 office gig didn’t offer appeal.
“I was like, ‘Do I really want to go from being in charge…to (a job where I have) no work experience that can translate to anything in the civilian world and working for somebody who probably has a lot less life experience than me?’ I was like, ‘Ehh, I’ll try to do my own thing and see how that works,’” Benbo said.
Sports cards have always been a piece of Benbo’s life.
His dad collected football cards and passed down the passion. Benbo started collecting former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart cards as a kid and now owns an impressive box full of almost any Stewart card imaginable.
When moving around in the Army, boxes of football cards always traveled with him from house to house.
“Sid brought (owning a card shop) up and it was more of just a ‘Oh that would be fun,’ but I thought it would be important for him to do something that he really enjoyed,” Caitlin said.
Regulars sitting in the shop playing a game of Magic said there has never been a place in Paris that offers sports and gaming collectibles. And Major B’s is expanding. Benbo plans to purchase the unit next door and tear down the dividing wall, making more room for cabinet card displays and gaming tables.
Benbo admitted he doesn’t know exactly what he is doing running a business.
He is simply pursuing a passion. Right now, his strategy is to do right by his customers and continue to build the Paris card community.
“(It’s always fun) bringing in kids that have maybe never seen sports cards before, bringing them in and kind of showing them that the hobby is all about,” Benbo said.
