ATHENS, Texas —Abby Cater scored 20 points, including 14 of 17 from the free throw line, to lead Trinity Valley Community College to an 84-65 victory Wednesday over Paris Junior College in a Region 14 women’s basketball game.
Four other Trinity Valley players were in double figures — Lafaedria Green with 18, Kaila Kelley with 16, Briana Pequero with 13, and Destinee McDowell with 12
Jade Fry of Paris was the game’s leading scorer with 24 points on eight field goals and 8-of-8 free throws, with Taryn Gaines adding 12 points and Peyton Overton 11.
Coach Brittany Christian’s Lady Dragons scored the game’s first five points and led 17-16 after the first quarter. They trailed by 33-32 at the half and 57-53 going into the fourth quarter.
But the game’s last 10 minutes belonged to Trinity Valley, who outscored Paris 27-12 in the fourth quarter. Paris made all 12 of its free throws, but Trinity Valley made 25 of 28.
The Lady Cards, ranked No. 6 nationally, improved to 23-2 for the season and 10-1 in conference play, but remain one game behind Blinn, the nation’s No. 3 team, whose 81-47 victory Wednesday over Jacksonville gives them a perfect 11-0 mark in league play.
Paris fell to 9-16 for the season and 3-9 in conference.
In other conference games Wednesday, it was Tyler 82-69 over Kilgore and Angelina 66-50 over Panola.
The Lady Dragons have a home game Saturday against Tyler at 4 p.m.
PJC LADY DRAGONS 17-15-21-12--65
TRINITY VALLEY LADY CARDS 16-17-24-27--84
PARIS (9-16, 3-10) —Zacyria Dozier 0-2 0-0 6, Ra’nae Tumblin 2-0 0-0 4, Nykesha Sanders 1-0 2-2 4, Jade Fry 8-0 8-8 24, Zachareia Sommers 0-0 0-0 0, Mya Jones 2-0 0-0 4, Taryn Gaines 5-0 2-2 12, Peyton Overton 0-3 2-2 11. TOTALS -- 18-5 12-12 65. FOULS -- 23. FOULED OUT -- None.
TRINITY VALLEY (23-2, 10-1) -- Lydie Mwamba 1-1 0-0 5, Pashonnay Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Chimera Iloanya 0-0 0-0 0, Lafaedria Green7-0 4-4 18, Abby Cater 3-0 14-17 20, Destinee McDowell 5-0 2-2 12, Kaila Kelley 6-0 4-4 16, Briana Peguero 3-2 1-1 13, Khya Hough 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS -- 25-3 25-28 84. FOULS -- 12. FOULED OUT: None.
