2020 Dragon Logo-Modified - All Colors&NameFlameGradient

ATHENS, Texas —Abby Cater scored 20 points, including 14 of 17 from the free throw line, to lead Trinity Valley Community College to an 84-65 victory Wednesday over Paris Junior College in a Region 14 women’s basketball game.

Four other Trinity Valley players were in double figures — Lafaedria Green with 18, Kaila Kelley with 16, Briana Pequero with 13, and Destinee McDowell with 12

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.