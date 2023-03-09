TYLER, Texas — Trinity Valley, the nation’s No. 5-ranked women’s junior college team, overcame an early lead by Paris Junior College, defeating the Lady Dragons 60-49 Wednesday evening in the league’s tournament.
The Lady Cardinals trailed Paris 10-9 after one quarter, but outscored Paris 23-13 in the second quarter for a 32-23 halftime lead and led comfortably the rest of the way.
Trinity Valley improved to 29-2 for the season and will play Kilgore in Friday’s semifinals of the tournament, being played at Tyler Junior College.
Coach Brittany Christian’s team finished the season with a 11-19 record.
Compared to Trinity Valley’s full bench, Paris had only six players, and that was reduced to five when Zachareia “Ree” Sommers left the game with an injury in the first half. She led Paris with 12 points — 10 in the first half and two after returning to play later in the game.
Mikiya House added 11 points, nine of them in the second half. Mya Jones finished with nine, and Nykesha Sanders and Peyton Overton six points, and Tyrione Sparks five.
Paris connected on two of 14 three-point attempts — one by Sommers and one by Overton.
Ashanti Barnes led TVCC with 15 points. Abby Cater added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Makiyah McCollister added 9 points, including the Lady Cardinals’ only successful 3-pointer in 16 attempts. Kaila Kelley had seven points and 11 rebounds, Pashonnay Johnson six points and Destinee McDowell five points,
Lafaedria Green scored four, and Briana Peguero one point.
Trinity Valley shot 24-of-81 or 29.6% from the field, and Paris made 20-of-56 for 35.7%.
Neither team shined at the free throw line — Trinity Valley making 11 of 23 for 47.8% and Paris 7-of-16 for 43.8%,
Paris made 20-of-56 or 35.7% of its field goal attempts, including 2-of-14 on 3-point attempts.
Trinity Valley 9-23-16- 12--60
