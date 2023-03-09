PJC Stock

TYLER, Texas — Trinity Valley, the nation’s No. 5-ranked women’s junior college team, overcame an early lead by Paris Junior College, defeating the Lady Dragons 60-49 Wednesday evening in the league’s tournament.

The Lady Cardinals trailed Paris 10-9 after one quarter, but outscored Paris 23-13 in the second quarter for a 32-23 halftime lead and led comfortably the rest of the way.

