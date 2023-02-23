Paris Wildcats kicked the Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill Red Devils around the soccer field Tuesday in the district game, by a score of 6-0.
The Wildcats are 10-7 on the season with a 10-7 and 5-1 in district.
“We controlled the ball for the majority of the game and had several shots that didn’t go in. We finally got on the board about 13 minutes into the game. Noah Allen played a ball that split two defenders and Augie Mott received it on the run, Augie placed it in the corner past the goalie,” head coach Justin Frazier said.
“A little later Paul Torres played a corner kick into the box where Joset Gonzalez dropped the ball out to Andres Melguizo who was able to place it over the top of the keeper into the goal,” Fraizer said. “We ended the first half up 3-0 with a goal coming from Jerimiah Banda who followed up a shot from Paul that the goalie deflected.”
In the second half of the game, the Wildcats got off to a stronger start that in the opening stanza, Frazier said.
“Yovani Cruz started the second half off giving us a goal from an Augie assist. Shortly after Caleb Allen got in on the scoring action and put in two goals, one from brother Noah and the other from Jovanny Leon,” Frazier said.
The game was senior night and the eight seniors on the team were honored.
“We were also able to finish the game off with every one of them playing on the field together. I could not be more proud of how we play as a team but also how much the seniors have impacted this team,” Frazier said.
The honored seniors are Noah Allen, Joset Gonzalez, Pepe Rangel, Christian Medina, Jeremiah Banda, Adam Stone, Aaron Farren and Diego Ibarra.
“All eight of them will always be special to me because they are the first group that I have graduated as a head coach, but each and everyone of them over the last 4 years have grown into some great young men,” the coach said.
“I have told them all season that I am not here to just make them better soccer players but I am here to make them better men,” Frazier said. “We are going to continue in district doing everything we can to continue to get better and make a deep run in the playoffs.”
The Wildcats’ next game is Friday night at home against Pittsburg.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
