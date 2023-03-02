The Paris Wildcats defeated the Cooper Bulldogs 13-3 in six innings to earn their first win of the season and new head coach JW Stanley’s initial victory.
After an underwhelming start to the season at the Mount Pleasant tournament, the Wildcats looked to bounce back against Cooper and that is what they did.
While the Paris offense took a few innings to get going, the defense came to play. Junior Kolton Keeling got the start for Paris, going five innings with three earned runs, six walks and 10 strikeouts. Keeling was able to keep the game close for the first three innings while the Paris bats woke up, and the offense took over in the fourth and never looked back, recording 11 runs in three innings, and completing the run rule victory 13-3 in the bottom of the sixth off of a walkoff double into the gap by senior DH Alex Zarza. Keeling led the Wildcats with three hits and three RBIs, including a triple in the sixth inning. Other offensive leaders for the Wildcats include senior Preston Harper, with two triples, two RBIs and a walk, and freshman Boots Harper, with a triple and two walks. Sophomore Keller Limbaugh came in to close the game down in the sixth inning, and recorded one inning pitched, three walks and three strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.