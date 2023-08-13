this one CMYKMakya High Sr. Paris.jpg

Paris senior Makya High spikes a ball against Chisum at a preseason scrimmage. High is one of three seniors this year aiming to step up and fill the holes left by the five seniors from last season’s team who graduated. 

 Ben Hutchens/ The Paris News

When there is no score on the scoreboard, Ashley Green finds something else to look for.

In a weekend scrimmage, with multiple games Friday and Saturday, Green, the Paris volleyball coach, focused on the little things. The Lady Cats getting as many repetitions as possible was priority, and Green said she saw the improvement she was hoping for.

CMYKAnnie Gibbons Jr. Paris.jpg

Paris junior Annie Gibbons leaps for a serve.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.