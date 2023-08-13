If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Purchase access to the online edition at theparisnews.com. To sign-up for EZ-Pay, call us at (903) 785-6901 or e-mail us at circulation@theparisnews.com. We will use the information you provide to change your current billing to EZ-PAY. Your current subscription delivery schedule will not be changed. Choose this option to purchase access to the online edition of The Paris News. Get Immediate 24/7 Access to the award-winning theparisnews.com, email newsletters, and interactive features, plus read Paris Life magazine online. No refunds for early cancellations. The remainder of early cancellation funds will be donated to Newspapers in Education.
The best bang for your buck! This option enables you to purchase online 24/7 access and receive the Sunday, Tuesday & Thursday print edition at no additional cost * Print edition only available in our carrier delivery area. Allow up to 72 hours for delivery of your print edition to begin. To sign-up for EZ-Pay, call us at (903) 785-6901 or e-mail us at circulation@theparisnews.com. We will use the information you provide to change your current billing to EZ-PAY. Your current subscription delivery schedule will not be changed. No refunds for early cancellations. Remainder of early cancellation funds will be donated to Newspapers in Education.
Paris senior Makya High spikes a ball against Chisum at a preseason scrimmage. High is one of three seniors this year aiming to step up and fill the holes left by the five seniors from last season’s team who graduated.
When there is no score on the scoreboard, Ashley Green finds something else to look for.
In a weekend scrimmage, with multiple games Friday and Saturday, Green, the Paris volleyball coach, focused on the little things. The Lady Cats getting as many repetitions as possible was priority, and Green said she saw the improvement she was hoping for.
Paris is looking to best last year’s 13-19 season. The signs Green is seeing in the leadup to the season have her optimistic the Lady Cats will be an improved team.
“Overall, I think it was a really good turnout for us,” Green said. “And then Saturday we played Chisum again and Detroit and I thought each day we were looking better and working on the mistakes we might have had the last scrimmage and trying to fix that for the next time.”
Another thing a scrimmage revealed was how the team galvanized when donning jerseys and staring through the net at an opponent. There is a different energy in a scrimmage compared to team practices. Green said team chemistry is the Lady Cats’ biggest strength.
“I believe it’s very important to have good team chemistry on the court,” Green said. “It doesn’t mean that you’ve got to get along all the time off the court, but being on the court, everybody has got to be for the same reason in what we do. And I feel like they really do want the same thing and I think it just helps as we play together and we’re going to be playing those matches.”
Paris lost five seniors to graduation last season. Seeing seniors leave is a hard part of coaching for Green, who has watched some players grow up in the sport.
Paris has three seniors on the team this year, and the group largely sets the tone on the team. Green said Makya High, Kiera Martin, Kenzie Martin, Elizabeth Harper are some of the players dictating the Lady Cats’ culture: the strength of the team.
“I feel like those four really help bring everyone together so we’re on the same page,” Green said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.