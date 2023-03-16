The Paris Wildcats fell 4-0 to the Pleasant Grove Hawks in a close defensive battle to open up district play.
After going 3-5 to start the season, the Paris Wildcats looked to make some noise in their district opener against the perennial playoff contender Pleasant Grove Hawks, and they showed that they are looking to be competitive in the district this year, despite the loss.
The Wildcats saw Junior Stephen Langley take the mound for his first start of the year, and he did his part in keeping the game close, throwing five innings with four hits, two earned runs, six walks and one strikeout.
The Wildcats played a sound defensive game overall, including a number of double plays and the first runner of the season caught stealing by junior backstop JC Garcia.
However, some errors from the Wildcats and some hits from the Hawks left Paris in a 4-0 hole going into the bottom of the seventh, and despite a one out single from second baseman Blake Walker, they were unable to overtake the Hawks.
Walker led the Wildcats offensively as the only batter with multiple hits, going 2-3 with two singles and two stolen bases.
The Wildcats will travel to Pittsburg to take on the Pirates on Friday for their second district matchup of the year.
