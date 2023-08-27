CELINA — It’s often been said that everyone has a plan, until they get punched in the mouth.
Friday night the Paris Wildcats landed the first blow against the No. 6 Celina Bobcats.
Unfortunately, instead of staying down, the Bobcats woke up and never looked back.
An opening drive touchdown by the Wildcats was answered in a resounding way as Celina reeled off 27-unanswered points, leading to a 40-9 defeat for Paris at Bobcat Field.
“We’re not going to let one game define us or define this season,” Paris coach Steven Hohenberger said. “Our kids have belief, but we’re still inexperienced. To go down and score on the opening drive was big for us. Our problem was that we just made way too many mistakes in every aspect of the game. To win against a quality opponent on the road, you can’t do that.”
When Chris Houston pushed his way into the endzone from one yard out, it capped off an impressive eight play 70-yard opening drive for the Wildcats. Paris was looking great up 7-0 less than four minutes into the season.
However, Celina responded and used the legs of Logan Guiterrez to carry the load.
The Bobcat sophomore scored the first of his three touchdowns on the night at the 6:27 mark of the first quarter when he pushed in from four yards out to make it 7-7.
Paris started brightly on its ensuing possession, with a 15-yard run by Marcave’us Washington, but then the wheels fell off.
An inadvertent backwards pass on a designed pitch and run went astray as the Bobcats took advantage of the miscue and recovered the ball.
“It was a scheme we’d had a lot of success with in practice this week,” Hohenberger said about the backwards pass play. “We just didn’t execute it properly, and that was a big momentum shift in the game. We were moving the ball offensively, and now we just have to go back and fix those mistakes we made.”
Nine plays later it was Guiterrez again striking paydirt from one yard out to make it 14-7.
Paris struggled to find its groove on offense the first of the first half, as the Bobcats held the Wildcats to just 57 yards the remainder of the first half, after allowing more than 60 on the opening drive.
Celina ended the first half with a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Knox Porter to Cash Hurst to make it 21-7 at the break.
It was more of the same from the Bobcats to start the second half as Celina drove down the field, capping off the drive with another touchdown from Guiterrez, this time from two yards out.
However, on the ensuing extra point the Wildcats found a spark of momentum.
Malik Johnson managed to find space and block the attempted kick, before Keivarius Cooper picked up the ball and raced his way to the endzone 97 yards for the two-point score to make it 27-9 with 9:32 left in the third.
“I wish things would have balanced out for us,” Hohenberger said. “On special teams we did get the blocked extra points, but we didn’t field a kickoff properly. We had a lot of mistakes with penalties as well. I believe in this team though and we’re going to go back and make practice the most important thing this week so we can execute next time.”
Celina snuffed out any potential comeback the Wildcats were dreaming of on its next defensive possession as the Bobcats recovered a fumble, leading to another touchdown to make it 34-9.
Late in the third the Bobcats added one more touchdown, before a scoreless fourth quarter finished the game.
Houston finished the game with 53 yards rushing on 12 carries with one touchdown. Trevin Hohenberger totaled seven carries for 44 yards.
Dycurian Douglas finished with one catch on the night for 35 yards.
Gutierrez totaled 190 yards on the ground for Celina.
Paris will play its home opener Friday night at 7:30 p.m. against Liberty Eylau, which will also be Senior Night for the Wildcats at Wildcat Stadium.
