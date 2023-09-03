At the end of Friday night’s game, one could have forgiven Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger for feeling a little out of place.
After all, what his team accomplished at Wildcat Stadium, was something that no Wildcats team had done since August 2021.
Earn a home shutout.
Fueled by a pair of 100-yard rushing performances from Taydrick Dawson and Trevin Hohenberger, along with a defense that produced three turnovers, the Wildcats got their first win of the 2023 season with a 30-0 victory over Liberty-Eylau.
“One thing about football is that if you lose, or don’t play very well, you’ve got a full week to prepare for the next game,” Hohenberger said. “We grinded and watched the film this past week preparing. The resiliency this team showed after giving up a turnover on the first drive was great to see from them.”
The drive in question was the Wildcats opening possession of the game.
After benefitting from multiple penalties on the Leopards, each of which led to a first down, the Wildcats had a 1st and 10 from the 41 yard line of the Leopards.
Unfortunately, LEHS capitalized and got an interception to end the drive.
This was something Wildcats defensive back Keivarius Cooper wasn’t taking sitting down.
Just four plays into the Leopards ensuing possession, the senior picked off Leopards quarterback Tayden Holmes and took it 24-yards for the pick six. With the successful extra point, the Wildcats were up 7-0 less than four minutes into the game.
However, unlike last week against Celina, Paris was in no mood to let their opponents strike back. Instead, the Wildcats applied more pressure.
Following a successful fourth down defensive stop, Paris drove 70 yards down the field, with quarterback Trevin Hohenberger punching it in from two yards out to make it 13-0 after the missed extra point.
Just 55 seconds into the second quarter, the Wildcats increased their advantage as Dawson got in the endzone from one yard out to make it 20-0.
Paris ended the first half with a 28-yard field goal but missed a 36-yard field goal just a few minutes earlier.
“We talked a lot this week about staying the course and doing things right,” Hohenberger said. “When doubt creeps in, you circle the wagons and focus on those who are pulling in the same direction. Tonight, we showed we are a better team than the way we played last week against Celina.”
“Defensively, we took the ball away, and it allowed us to sustain the momentum,” Hohenberger said. “Whereas last week we couldn’t get anything going because we were the ones turning the ball over.”
Trevin Hohenberger finished the night off with a three yard touchdown with less than two minutes to go in the third quarter.
Dawson was the leading rusher on the night for the Wildcats as he totaled 11 carries for 140 yards and one touchdown.
Trevin Hohenberger totaled 104 yards on the ground on 19 carries with two touchdowns, with Keshawn Roberts carrying the ball nine times for 44 yards.
As a team the Wildcats totaled 339 yards of offense with 320 of those coming on the ground.
Friday night is Homecoming night at Wildcat Stadium, as the Gilmer Buckeyes come to town with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.
Paris will then be on the road for two straight weeks.
“When you are able to schedule your non-district schedule the way that we do, it’s about getting ready to go each week,” Hohenberger said. “We’ve got some of the top teams in the state coming up, and I want our kids to be their best each week, and that includes coming up against Gilmer.”
