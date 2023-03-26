Paris’ Wildcat soccer team scored two goals in the first half of the opening round of the UIL Texas Boys Soccer State Championship in Pittsburg to defeat the Bullard squad and move on in the championship race.
“We had a solid game plan going into it and the boys executed it very well,” said winning coach Justin Frazier. “The guys came out confident in the game, we did have some jitters at the beginning of the game, but they calmed down and completed the task at hand.”
The Wildcats earned their trip to the finals by tying for first place in district with Sulphur Springs but earning the No. 1 seed on a tiebreaker.
“We got two goals in the first half,” he said.
The first goal came off when Paul Torres passed to Pepe Rangel. Rangel took the shot but a Bullard defender tracked down the ball and tried to clear it. However, Augie Mott chased the Bullard player down and put the ball in the back of the net for the first goal on the night.
Paris’ second goal Torres passed the ball to Santiago Torres who shot and the goalie made a diving save.
Noah Allen followed up the deflection and touched it in the back of the net.
“The second half of the game we had lots of opportunities but the Bullard keeper was making some great saves,” Frazier said.
The Wildcats will move on to the Area matchup against what Frazier called a very tough squad from Jacksonville on Monday night at an undecided at this time neutral location.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
