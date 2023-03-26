paris isd logo

Paris’ Wildcat soccer team scored two goals in the first half of the opening round of the UIL Texas Boys Soccer State Championship in Pittsburg to defeat the Bullard squad and move on in the championship race.

“We had a solid game plan going into it and the boys executed it very well,” said winning coach Justin Frazier. “The guys came out confident in the game, we did have some jitters at the beginning of the game, but they calmed down and completed the task at hand.”

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

