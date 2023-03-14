The Paris Wildcats socked Pleasant Grove, 2-0, in a Saturday soccer match at home.
Pepe Rangel, with an assist from Santiago Torres, scored one of the goals and Yeshua Gonzalez, assisted by Andres Melguizo, got the other.
“It was a windy game, so the game was a little more difficult to control moving around, but the guys adjusted well and were able to overcome the obstacles like they should,” said head coach Justin Frazier. “We seem to be very poised and ready for challenges that are being thrown at us, which is a good thing as we get ready for playoffs.”
The Wildcats are 15-7 on the season and 10-1 in district play.
“Our next game decides if we are district champions,” Fraizer said.
That game is Friday in Mount Pleasant against Chapel Hill High School at 7:15 p.m.
