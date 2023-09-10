If there was ever a candidate for game of the season, it happened Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
Unfortunately, the only real winner was Mother Nature.
The Paris Wildcats gave their fans a thriller of a contest for Homecoming 2023 against the Gilmer Buckeyes, but before the game could reach its climatic conclusion, storms rolled into the area.
As a result, the game was called with 6:07 left in the fourth quarter with Paris down 43-40, and according to Paris coach Steven Hohenberger it will be ruled a no contest, leaving Paris with a 1-1 record officially.
Before the game, both teams observed a moment of silence in honor of Chisum High School, whose scheduled game Friday night was not played against Bells due to an accident at the school on Thursday.
“We challenged our kids to be big this week and have confidence,” Hohenberger said. “We had the ball on their 25-yard line with first down, and we thought we were about to finish the game off. There’s still a lot of things to clean up, especially special teams. When you play good teams especially in non district play, then it’s about being one percent better than the day before.”
Before the rains came, both teams put on an offensive showcase.
Gilmer struck first less than four minutes into the game as Cadon Tennison found Brendan Webb for an 11-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 at the 8:21 mark.
Paris would respond however just over four minutes later as Marcave’us Washington pushed his way in from six yards out. However, the ensuing extra point was blocked, leaving the Buckeyes in the lead at 7-6 with 4:14 remaining in the first.
After a defensive stop by the Wildcats, the offense went back to work as Taydrick Dawson found the endzone from five yards out to make it 13-7 with 38 seconds left in the first.
Early in the second quarter, the Wildcats defense got a pick-six for the second week in a row as Keivarius Cooper found a lane and intercepted Tennison in the slot, then dashed 55 yards for the touchdown, putting the Wildcats up 20-7.
Gilmer however would respond with a long drive that ate up nearly six minutes of clock, culminated by Will Henderson scoring from eight yards out to make it 20-14 with 4:48 left before halftime.
On the next Wildcats drive Trevin Hohenberger showed off his passing ability as he connected with Dycurian Douglas for a 13-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the endzone.
GHS though immediately responded as the extra point was blocked and returned for two-points by Aron Bell to make it 26-16 with 1:10 left before halftime.
There was one last twist though in the first half as the Buckeyes scored on a 13-yard touchdown pass to Geramiah Noble as time expired to make it 26-23 Paris at the half.
Four minutes into the third and Gilmer was in front again as Henderson raced his way in from 16-yards out, but the extra point was no good leaving the score at 29-26.
With 1:06 left in the third, it looked like the Buckeyes were in total control as Brendan Webb hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-goal to make it 36-26 going to the fourth.
Early in the fourth though, Chris Houston got the Wildcats to within three after a three-yard touchdown run.
But the Buckeyes came right back with a four-yard touchdown from Alec Sims to make it 43-33 with 8:19 left in regulation.
Then the Wildcats began their push.
First, Trevin Hohenberger escaped pressure and dashed 65-yards for a touchdown on a 2nd and 15 to make it 43-40 with 7:52 left.
After the Wildcats got a defensive stop, Salvador Gomez blocked the ensuing Gilmer punt and returned it down to the Buckeyes 25-yard line. But before Paris could go any further, officials stopped the game and both teams were sent to their locker rooms.
Hohenberger finished the game with 14 carries for 128 yards rushing with one touchdown, to go with a 15-of-20 passing performance for 199 yards and one touchdown.
Douglas was the leading receiver making four catches for 88 yards and one touchdown.
Paris totaled 348 yards of total offense with just two penalties in the game.
The Wildcats are on the road for the next two weeks starting this Friday night at Van High School with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.
