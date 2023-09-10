Paris Football

Paris’ Dycurian Douglas makes a catch for a touchdown over Gilmer’s Trillyon Butler during the second quarter Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.  

 Evan Grice/The Paris News

If there was ever a candidate for game of the season, it happened Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.

Unfortunately, the only real winner was Mother Nature.

Paris Football 2

Paris Wildcats player Marcave’us Washington tries to fight off a tackle during the Homecoming game against Gilmer Friday night at Wildcat Stadium. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.