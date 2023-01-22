Leopards are fierce, but Wildcats are even fiercer as the squad from Liberty-Eylau found out Friday night in Paris.
The Paris High School Wildcats dominated the court driving in for layups and hitting jump shots building a lead in the first quarter that they gave up just twice in their, 60-47 victory.
Liberty took the ball off the opening jump and hit for the opening basket for the Leopard’s first lead.
Then after some two-point tradeoffs, Liberty-Eylau took a short drive down for a three-pointer to give the Leopards an 11 to 10 advantage about halfway through the first period. That was their second and final lead in the game.
A unified team effort, with Jamari Jackson, Corday Cooper, Jagger Moore, Treshawn Savage and Carlton Hicks all scoring in the first period, gave the Wildcats a 21-15 lead at the end of the first period.
Hicks got his two points with a buzzer beater to end the initial period.
Scoring slowed down in the second as only 12 points were scored with Paris hitting for eight and Liberty-Eylau for four. The score stood at 29-19 at the half.
The second two frames saw the Wildcats continue to dominate the Leopards even as the Liberty-Eylau team was only behind by seven points at the end of the third, 42-35.
But fourth-quarter runs that included a coast-to-coast by Hicks and a couple of slams by Jackson had the game going the Wildcats' way.
“I was happy with our play,” coach Billy Mack Steed said. “The kids played with a lot of intensity.”
Jackson and Moore scored 12 points each and Cooper ended with 10 points including six off three-point shots.
The loss was only the third on the season for the Leopards who stand at 13-3 and 1-2 in district play.
The Wildcats improved to 11-7 on the season and 1-1 in district play.
The Wildcats will next travel to Pittsburg to face the 6-18, 0-2 Pirates in a district matchup.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
