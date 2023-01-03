paris isd logo

The Paris Wildcats finished off the 12th annual Farmers Bank and Trust Holiday Basketball Tournament on Friday with a pair of wins against Greenville and Canton to win the consolation bracket.

After starting the tournament 2-0 in pool play with wins against teams from Hope, Arkansas and Pine Tree High School, the Wildcats lost their last pool game against Grand Oaks, and fell in the first round of bracket play to the three-time tournament champion Hot Springs, Arkansas, relegating them to the consolation bracket for the remainder of the tournament. They bounced back strong, running the table for the remainder of the tournament to win the consolation trophy.

