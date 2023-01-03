The Paris Wildcats finished off the 12th annual Farmers Bank and Trust Holiday Basketball Tournament on Friday with a pair of wins against Greenville and Canton to win the consolation bracket.
After starting the tournament 2-0 in pool play with wins against teams from Hope, Arkansas and Pine Tree High School, the Wildcats lost their last pool game against Grand Oaks, and fell in the first round of bracket play to the three-time tournament champion Hot Springs, Arkansas, relegating them to the consolation bracket for the remainder of the tournament. They bounced back strong, running the table for the remainder of the tournament to win the consolation trophy.
The Wildcats’ first match of the day featured their second meeting of the year with the Greenville Lions, who they beat two weeks ago 62-58. This contest was a little more one-sided, with Paris coming out on top 60-47. Sophomore Jamari Jackson led the Wildcats with 19 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks, with senior Carlton Hicks just behind him with 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal, as well as a perfect seven for seven from the free throw line to help put the game on ice. Other top performers from the game include Treshawn Savage (10 points, three rebounds, three steals), Dominique Fulbright (eight points, one rebound, one assists), and Jagger Moore (five points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals).
The Wildcats win against Greenville sent them to the consolation championship against Canton, where they defeated the Eagles in a low-scoring defensive battle 42-34. After falling behind at halftime, the Wildcats stormed back to take the lead in the third quarter thanks to a trio of clutch three-pointers from Carlton Hicks. Hicks led the team this game with 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and four steals, with junior Corday Cooper backing him up with 10 points, four rebounds, two steals, and a block, including a clutch three-pointer in the fourth quarter to help extend the Wildcats’ lead. Other top performers from this game include Jackson (seven points, eight rebounds and one assist.
The Wildcats will be back home for their first game of the new year tonight against Hugo, and will travel to Van Alstyn on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.