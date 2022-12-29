The Paris Wildcats got off to a strong start in the annual Paris Holiday Basketball Tournament on Wednesday with a pair of dominant wins over Hope and Pine Tree.
After falling to the Anna Coyotes last week to go to 12-4 on the season, the Wildcats looked to bounce back in their first two pool games in their annual tournament against the Bobcats from Hope, Arkansas, and the 5A Pine Tree Pirates. That is just what the Wildcats did.
The first game, against the Bobcats, started off close, with Paris only leading by three at the end of the first quarter. But in the second period, the Wildcats heated up as they jumped to an 11 point lead by halftime and never looked back, winning the game 64-36.
Senior guard Jagger Moore led the Wildcats with 16 points, while fellow senior Carlton Hicks made his presence felt in every aspect of the contest, recording 11 points, five assists, seven rebounds and two steals during the game.
Hicks continued his outstanding play into the second game against Pine Tree, where he led the Paris scoring with 12 points in an almost identically scored game as the Wildcats defeated the Pirates 63-35 to go 2-0 on the day.
The Wildcats shared the ball more effectively this game, having four players, Carlton Hicks, Moore, Curi Douglas and Corday Cooper, score 10 or more points, and featured multiple highlight reel plays, including an alley-oop pass off the backboard from Moore to sophomore Jamari Jackson for an electric slam that brought everyone to their feet. This was Jackson’s second highlight play of the night, driving hard through the lane for a monster one-handed slam over a defender in the second quarter.
Play in the tournament continues today with bracket play beginning at 4 p.m.
