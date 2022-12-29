PHBT1228-014.jpg

Jamari Jackson goes in for a one-handed layup Wednesday in the Paris High School main gym.

 JOE WATSON

The Paris Wildcats got off to a strong start in the annual Paris Holiday Basketball Tournament on Wednesday with a pair of dominant wins over Hope and Pine Tree.

After falling to the Anna Coyotes last week to go to 12-4 on the season, the Wildcats looked to bounce back in their first two pool games in their annual tournament against the Bobcats from Hope, Arkansas, and the 5A Pine Tree Pirates. That is just what the Wildcats did.

