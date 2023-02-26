The Paris Wildcats got off to a slow start this season, losing three games to Mount Pleasant, Atlanta and Tyler Grace in the Mount Pleasant Tournament over the weekend.
After missing the playoffs every year since 2017, new head coach J.W. Stanley is looking to change the culture in the Paris baseball program.
The progam has been living in the losing column over the past few years, playing in arguably one of the most talented districts in the state.
However, their first chance to showcase their skills did not go as planned as the Wildcats lost three games in the Mount Pleasant Tournament, although the games had their fair share of bright spots for the Paris squad.
Paris opened the tournament Thursday against the hosting Mount Pleasant Tigers, who they had tied to the previous week 12-12 in the final scrimmage of the year.
The game started with the teams battling each other 3-3 and junior Kolton Keeling pitching a solid game to keep the Wildcats in it.
However, the Wildcats couldn’t close out the game, allowing 7 runs in the final two innings to lose 10-3.
Their next game, against a hard-hitting Atlanta team, featured a different issue, as a number of walks and errors in wet conditions had Paris trailing 6-0 in the first inning, and they were unable to gain the momentum back, losing 12-0 in four innings. Their final outing of the tournament against Tyler Grace was by far their most impressive showing, as starting pitcher Pedro Mata took a perfect game into the fifth inning before allowing his only two runs of the day. He finished the game with six innings pitched, one hit, two earned runs, three walks, and seven strikeouts, and after a pinch runner scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning, the Wildcats led 3-2 going into the top of the seventh. However, they were once again unable to close out the win, allowing 5 runs in the final frame to lose the game 7-3.
Despite its disappointing start to the season, the Wildcats do seem to be showing some promise this season, playing more competitively in their games and being more aggressive at the plate than in past seasons. They will be back in action on Tuesday, as they will take on the Cooper Bulldogs at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.