paris isd logo

The Paris Wildcats got off to a slow start this season, losing three games to Mount Pleasant, Atlanta and Tyler Grace in the Mount Pleasant Tournament over the weekend.

After missing the playoffs every year since 2017, new head coach J.W. Stanley is looking to change the culture in the Paris baseball program.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.